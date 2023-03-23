WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts shared a hilarious story about fellow wrestling legend André the Giant.

Speaking to Steve Fall of the Ten Count podcast, Roberts recalled the time The Eighth Wonder of the World farted on him during a match. It must be noted that Jake and André had a great relationship. According to Roberts, the two would play cards almost every night. However, this did not stop the gigantic Frenchman from taking some liberties with Roberts in the ring.

“He sat on me one time for about, I guess about a minute, and just farted the longest fart ever. It was like 30, 40 seconds of just [imitates fart sounds]. I couldn’t believe it, man. It was like: ‘He’s not really farting? Oh God, He is!’” Roberts said.

He continued:

“My skin was vibrating. His a** was right there. It’s like: ‘Holy shit’. Lucky for me, it didn’t smell like it sounded.”

Jake Roberts currently works for WWE's rivals

Despite being a legendary name in the world of professional wrestling for his time in WWE during the 80s and 90s, Jake Roberts is now a known name to WWE's direct competition, AEW.

At 67 years old, The Snake is no longer an active wrestler and has spent the majority of his time in the promotion as a manager for Lance Archer. The pairing has received praise for adding an interesting dimension to the Murderhawk Monster's character.

As a veteran voice in the locker room, Roberts has not been shy about sharing his mind. He recently called out AEW World Champion MJF for throwing a drink at a young fan during the main event of Revolution 2023.

While it is part of Friedman's persona to be as detestable as possible, one would have to imagine that Roberts' words, given the respect he has earned over the years, would have had an impact on the young star.

