"What a journey" - WWE legend recalls Bryan Danielson's iconic feud with The Authority and his rise to the top 

WWE legend Road Dogg (Brian James) recently looked back on Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, winning at WrestleMania XXX.

On the show, Danielson defeated Triple H to earn himself a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Later that same night, he defeated Batista and Randy Orton to win the dual world titles.

Speaking on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg stated that Danielson's win was perfect and also applauded his journey to the top.

“I think it was perfect that [Bryan] won. What a journey. I don’t know that you could have beat him, but I don’t know if you couldn’t have, you know, the deck was so stacked against him already. It would be totally understandable if they screwed him somehow with a Scott Armstrong referee coming in or whatever.” said Road Dogg (H/T WrestlingInc)

WWE @WWE



Happy birthday, Daniel. @BellaTwins .@WWEDanielBryan's #WrestleMania XXX victory is just that more special with these unseen angles.Happy birthday, Daniel. .@WWEDanielBryan's #WrestleMania XXX victory is just that more special with these unseen angles. Happy birthday, Daniel. ❤️ @BellaTwins https://t.co/PIJFb9nvK1

Road Dogg claimed that Bryan Danielson's (Daniel Bryan) shirt sales went down after WrestleMania XXX

In the aftermath of his historic win at WrestleMania XXX, Bryan Danielson's shirt sales seemingly went down.

According to Road Dogg, people might've lost interest in the former WWE Champion, as he finally reached the top of the mountain after feuding with The Authority for months.

Speaking on his podcast, the former D-Generation X member said:

“They made [Bryan] that night, but look, the next day was a different story. My little engine that could did, so now what? You know what I mean? Okay, now, his t-shirt sales legitimately dropped after he won the title and that’s not… you can’t make that up. That’s nothing having to do with him, that’s me being more invested in the climb than the perch at [the] top.”

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



This matchup is going to be



(via "When I won the world championship at WrestleMania, I wrestled the very next day." - Bryan Danielson to HangmanThis matchup is going to be(via @AEW "When I won the world championship at WrestleMania, I wrestled the very next day." - Bryan Danielson to HangmanThis matchup is going to be 🔥(via @AEW) https://t.co/IEj6sHMIX1

Danielson is currently signed to AEW where he is feuding with Chris Jericho. The two former WWE stars will collide in a huge singles match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Watch Road Dogg discuss Bryan Danielson's booking in WWE versus AEW:

