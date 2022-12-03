WWE legend recalls when The Undertaker came to know about Chris Benoit's passing

The Undertaker has been an influential personality in the ring and backstage. His real-life friendship with Vince McMahon enabled him to garner more influence across the roster. Recently, Matt Hardy detailed when the WWE Superstars came to know about Chris Benoit's passing.

Taker has had an expansive career in the industry since his debut at Survivor Series nearly three-decades ago. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. While The Phenom has retired from in-ring competition, he never shies away from teasing or citing another potential dream match at WrestleMania.

During a recent editon of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW superstar recalled how they came to know about Chris Benoit. He mentioned that The Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool was in tears and how he figured out something was wrong:

“They had this talent meeting, they call everyone together. I’ll never forget I saw ‘Taker coming out slowly, walking out to where all the crowd was gathered around.' I saw Michelle McCool like, crying. I remember turning to Ken Kennedy and going, ‘Chris is dead.’ I saw Undertaker and Michelle coming and Undertaker would’ve been given the heads up and Michelle’s just so upset, I thought ‘he’s gotta be dead.'" [H/T EWrestling News]

Check out the entire video below:

The Undertaker was recently spotted backstage at Survivor Series

This year's Survivor Series witnessed a makeover with the addition of NXT's iconic WarGames matches for the men's and women's division. The Undertaker's association with the Connecticut-based company commenced with his debut at the event in 1990.

At this year's Premium Live Event, the Hall of Famer was spotted backstage with Stephanie McMahon.

You can check out the Phenom's tweet below:

The road to WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, takes place next month and the Show of Shows a few months later. The Deadman is known for surprising fans with a match at The Grandest Stage of them all.

Would you like to see The Undertaker return for one more match at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes