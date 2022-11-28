WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to social media to share a photo of himself and company Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon backstage at Survivor Series.

The Phenom made his televised debut at the 1990 Survivor Series event 32 years ago as part of The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase's team. He celebrated his 30th anniversary with the company in 2020 and was inducted into this year's Hall of Fame.

It was reported several days ago that The Deadman and his wife Michelle McCool would be backstage at Survivor Series in Boston, as he was set to host his 1 deadMan Show the night before the premium live event.

The Undertaker recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and Stephanie McMahon on Twitter, stating that he enjoyed the show.

"Always great to see my friend Stephanie McMahon! Congratulations to all involved on Survivor Series WarGames, really enjoyed it!" he wrote.

The Undertaker competed in his last match at WWE WrestleMania 36

The Phenom is regarded by many as one of the greatest superstars in the history of WWE. During his thirty-decade career, he has held multiple championships, headlined countless events, and shared the ring with many notable stars such as Stone Cold, The Rock, John Cena, and Hulk Hogan.

The Phenom was known for his supernatural character and the unique stipulations he brought to the playground. Staying true to his fame, he announced his retirement from professional wrestling after colliding with AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

He defeated The Phenomenal One at the event in a gruesome encounter that headlined the first night of the show. The Undertaker finally took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 weekend when he was inducted by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The Deadman will go down as one of the greatest to ever step foot inside a professional wrestling ring.

