It has been reported that WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and his wife, former Women's Champion Michelle McCool, will be backstage at this year's Survivor Series: WarGames, which will emanate live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, November 26.

The Deadman notably made his iconic WWE debut at the same event in 1990, 32 years ago. After three decades of winning titles, becoming a legend, and creating a legacy, he retired from professional wrestling in 2020.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has now reported that The Undertaker and Michelle McCool will be backstage at this year's Survivor Series.

While the 57-year-old is not expected to make an appearance in the ring, him showing up on the show, which he has a deep history with, will not be completely out of the blue.

The Deadman's last bout was the spectacular Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Now, having retired, Taker has been making a lot more public appearances, and even giving interviews, something which was unfathomable a decade ago.

He has also been seen backstage at WWE events on certain occasions, but hasn't been seen there since Vince McMahon's retirement earlier this year. It's not surprising to any that know of the relationship between him and the former CEO.

What match did The Undertaker make his debut in and who won it?

The fact that The Undertaker made his WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series is known by most fans of The Deadman. But who did he wrestle in his debut and who won the match? We will now unbox the answer.

On November 22, 1990, Survivor Series emanated from the Hartford Civic Center in Hartford, CT. Taker, who was just 25 years old at the time, walked to the ring as the mystery partner of Ted DiBiase's "Million Dollar Team”, The Honky Tonk Man and Greg Valentine. It was a 4-man Elimination Tag match.

90s WWE @90sWWE 32 years ago today, The Undertaker made his WWF debut at the Survivor Series ⚰ 32 years ago today, The Undertaker made his WWF debut at the Survivor Series ⚰ https://t.co/E7nQKzH6fx

The opposing team consisted of Dusty Rhodes, Koko B. Ware, Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart. Koko was the first recipient of the Tombstone Piledriver by Big Evil, who scored his first elimination just one minute into the match.

His impressive showing ended when he was eliminated via countout. His team ultimately won the match as Ted DiBiase remained the sole survivor.

In the aftermath, The Undertaker started winning squash matches on a nightly basis. His first major feud in the company was with Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, who became the first victim of Taker's legendary WrestleMania streak at 'Mania VII in 1991. The rest, as they say, is history

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes