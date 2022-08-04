"Vince just does not give a s**t" - WWE legend reflects on his tenure with former employers

Former WWE veteran Matt Hardy recently pointed out how working under Vince McMahon had its infuriating moments.

During the Attitude era, there were three major tag teams rising who fought in a triangle ladder match at WrestleMania 2000, eventually leading to the creation of TLC matches.

These three teams (Dudley Boyz, Hardy Boyz, and Edge & Christian) faced each other thrice during their time together, with all the matches being won by Edge and Christian. Matt Hardy recently expressed his frustration with the said events during an appearance on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

According to the Hardy Boyz member, Vince McMahon apparently had a tendency to make the hometown returning wrestler lose.

“At the end of the day, Vince just does not give a s**t about that,” Hardy said. “We got this a lot because we were so incredibly over and beloved, he was like, ‘It’s okay if you lose, people don’t care, they’re still going to love you, they’re still going to pop huge. They don’t care, you’re bulletproof, and you can’t be stopped. If you lose, it’s no big deal.’ (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The former WWE Superstar also stated how being popular in the Promotion was both a blessing and a curse.

“That was his mentality. It’s great that fans reacted to us like that, but it’s kind of like a blessing and a curse if you’re working for WWE because if they know you’re so over, they’re like, ‘Oh, they don’t have to win. It’s no big deal. They’ll still be over.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND



P.S. I love twitter.com/mistaken4some1… hereforthehellofit 👻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mistaken4some1 @MATTHARDYBRAND @VinceMcMahon Agreed Matt, thank you indeed VKM we would not have wrestling as it is now because of the things he did. But.. lets see what happens if this tweet doesnt age well? @MATTHARDYBRAND @VinceMcMahon Agreed Matt, thank you indeed VKM we would not have wrestling as it is now because of the things he did. But.. lets see what happens if this tweet doesnt age well? I don’t care how this tweet "ages" to be honest. Without WWE & VKM, I don’t have the life & wealth I have now. I am grateful for the opportunity I was allowed & given. I DO NOT condone ANY sexual misconduct & IF @VinceMcMahon is found guilty, I will condemn it.P.S. I love @AEW I don’t care how this tweet "ages" to be honest. Without WWE & VKM, I don’t have the life & wealth I have now. I am grateful for the opportunity I was allowed & given. I DO NOT condone ANY sexual misconduct & IF @VinceMcMahon is found guilty, I will condemn it.P.S. I love @AEW. twitter.com/mistaken4some1…

Matt Hardy's run in WWE has earned him a spot among the legends. It remains to be seen how the rest of his career in AEW progresses.

The WWE legend recently faced Christian in AEW

While Matt Hardy has had reduced screentime in AEW as of late, he squared off against another former WWE legend, Christian, this week on Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Matt Hardy just tossed Christian Cage right off the ring from the top turnbuckle! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! Matt Hardy just tossed Christian Cage right off the ring from the top turnbuckle! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/O3Jpx7jzBG

Although the Broken One started off seemingly in control of the match, Captain Charisma was able to take back the reins with a combination of craftiness and skilled moves. In the end, Christian pinned Hardy to pull off the win.

With his brother Jeff Hardy currently out of action, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the Broken One.

Do you think Matt Hardy's statement about Vince McMahon is justified? Sound off in the comments!

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far