"They're doing it right" - WWE legend reflects on his time in Tony Khan's AEW (Exclusive)

Ricky Steamboat heaped praise on Tony Khan as well as the AEW talent and staff following his appearance on Dynamite last week.

The WWE legend was invited to be on the House of the Dragon edition of Dynamite. He was a special guest time-keeper for the weekly show.

In a Sportskeeda Exclusive with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the Hall of Famer praised the remarkable work by AEW talent and the production team. He even spoke about Tony Khan and his character:

"Talent was very solid on their work rate, staff was professional as well as respectful. Production was at a high level. The crowd was into every aspect of the show which says they're doing it right. Tony Khan is respected and a pleasure to talk to. My gut tells me that he is looking out for the talent. Had a great time." stated Steamboat.

The Hall of Famer officially retired from in-ring competition in 2010. He had an expansive career in WWE and WCW. He often donned dragon-inspired attire during the early years of his career, and has gone on to inspire an entire generation of wrestlers.

Ricky Steamboat had a run in with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

When his appearance was announced, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat received a stern warning from former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho to steer clear of him. During his appearance on Dynamite, Steamboat had a run-in with The Wizard himself and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

When Jericho confronted the WWE legend, a couple of his fellow faction members attempted to threaten Steamboat. The Dragon would end up getting physical and even punched Angelo Parker during the backstage segment.

