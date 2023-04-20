WWE legend returns to AEW Dynamite

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, a WWE legend made a surprise return to the promotion. The veteran was none other than the former member of the Four Horsemen, Arn Anderson.

The Enforcer has not been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since Cody Rhodes was associated with it. Anderson was part of the Nightmare family and was the head coach of the former TNT Champion.

Former TNT Champion Wardlow made a surprise return to AEW last week and brawled with Powerhouse Hobbs. He also destroyed Hobbs' brand new car. His actions led to Mr. Mayhem getting a title match on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

The last time the two stars wrestled each other, Hobbs defeated Wardlow with some help from QT Marshall.

Tonight, as Wardlow was being interviewed by Renee Paquette backstage, he revealed that he has someone with him to help even the odds. It was none other than the WWE Hall of Famer.

Anderson gave some advice and told him it was time to change the game.

Anderson is not the only Four Horseman who has worked with Mr. Mayhem. The former TNT Champion began his career in AEW with Tully Blanchard.

