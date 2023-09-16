WWE legend reveals how he got his name

A WWE Hall of Famer who has had some incredible runs in various promotions revealed the story of how he got his name.

The man in question is none other than Rob Van Dam. RVD is one of the few professional wrestlers who have had super-successful runs in WCW, ECW, WWE, TNA (AKA IMPACT Wrestling), and later on, AEW.

The former ECW Champion, of course, has a lifetime of anecdotes and experiences to share, and he regularly does that on his 1 of a Kind Podcast. Van Dam recently spoke out about how a wrestling promoter and the father-in-law of a former WWE wrestler saw a talent in him.

"A wrestling promoter called Ron Slinker from Tampa, Florida discovered me in USWA, he was there, working a little bit with Bill Dundee, but mostly to have his eyes on his son-in-law Dennis Knight [Mideon in WWE]. He saw me and was like, 'Kid, you're gonna be a World Champion someday.' He brought me down to Florida, he gave me the name Rob Van Dam, he got me the job in WCW [after talking] with Bill Watts." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

All through his career, Van Dam has won twenty-one championships total in all the promotions that he has worked in, including TNA. Rob Van Dam recently wrestled Jack Perry in AEW. Even though he lost the match, the crowd absolutely loved seeing him back in the ring.

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam throws shade on Shane McMahon

With Van Dam back in the ring, there's talk about which wrestling promotion he might join. During an episode of Hey! EW on the AEW Youtube channel, Van Dam was asked about what he could do that Shane McMahon couldn't, The veteran was curt and concise in his reply.

"Probably everything."

Check out the video below:

Van Dam has wrestled during a difficult time - when the rosters were full of big men that the bookers loved to book. He, along with the likes of Rey Mysterio, Eddie Gurrero and others, brought about a literal 'flying change' in the world of professional wrestling. RVD's Five-Star Frog Splash finisher is one of the most iconic finishers in professional wrestling history, one that is guaranteed to send the crowd into a tizzy.

