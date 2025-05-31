WWE legend reveals Sabu wanted to do a high-risk match with a unique stipulation

WWE legend Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, more commonly known as The Jericho Cruise, has seen its share of wild moments. However, one pitch from wrestling icon Sabu might have been the most extreme idea, which was never realized.

Ad

Jericho recently opened up about that unique match proposal he received, one that could’ve gone down in wrestling history for how insane it was. On his Talk Is Jericho podcast, The Lionheart revealed that ECW legend Sabu, who tragically passed away on May 11, 2025, had been DMing him for years about doing a match on the cruise with a unique stipulation where the loser would have to jump off the ship into the ocean.

Ad

Trending

“When Sabu was giving me these DMs, before he actually came on the Jericho Cruise, because he did come on the cruise. He was great on it. He did a live podcast, which was great. He got to reunite with Luther, his old friend from F.M.W., but he was texting me prior for years, and he’d say, he wants to come on the cruise, and he wants to do a match with me where the loser jumps over the edge into the water,'' he said.

Ad

Chris Jericho continued:

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

''Here’s the classic Sabu part; he goes, ‘Now, I’ll beat you, but I’ll still jump over the edge into the water. I’ll beat you on your own cruise and then jump basically to your death.''' [H/T: Fightful]

The conversation emerged as Chris reflected on Sabu’s legacy alongside Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray on his podcast. Despite having his retirement match against Joey Janela at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9, Sabu was still hungry for more action.

Ad

While the match never happened, the revelation captures just how fearless Sabu was throughout his career.

Listen to the podcast here:

Ad

Chris Jericho recently revealed a fascinating incident with Sabu

The former AEW World Champion recently shared a funny but heartfelt incident involving ECW legend Sabu. During an interview with 101 WRIF, Chris Jericho recalled how Sabu texted him about a Fozzy show in Las Vegas. Although Jericho responded with the venue details, he didn’t realize Sabu actually attended the show until it was over.

Ad

Chris further mentioned the two had spoken just two weeks before Sabu’s passing and expressed gratitude for having reconnected with the wrestling icon in recent years.

''He DM'd me when I was in Las Vegas at the beginning of this Fozzy tour, and he said, 'Are you guys playing tonight?' I said, 'Yeah, we're at the Count's Vamp'd venue.' Didn't hear anything else, and then when I got off stage, he had texted me, 'Can you put me on the list?' I never saw it 'cause I was getting ready for the gig. Then I found out, 'Oh, yeah, Sabu's here.' I was like, 'What? He never mentioned it,''' Chris Jericho revealed. [2:01-3:11]

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, The Lionheart has been absent from AEW TV since the April 9, 2025, edition of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see if he returns ahead of All In: Texas.

If you use quotes from the second half of the article, please credit 101 WRIF and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More