WWE legend reveals Sabu wanted to do a high-risk match with a unique stipulation

WWE legend Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, more commonly known as The Jericho Cruise, has seen its share of wild moments. However, one pitch from wrestling icon Sabu might have been the most extreme idea, which was never realized.
Jericho recently opened up about that unique match proposal he received, one that could’ve gone down in wrestling history for how insane it was. On his Talk Is Jericho podcast, The Lionheart revealed that ECW legend Sabu, who tragically passed away on May 11, 2025, had been DMing him for years about doing a match on the cruise with a unique stipulation where the loser would have to jump off the ship into the ocean.
“When Sabu was giving me these DMs, before he actually came on the Jericho Cruise, because he did come on the cruise. He was great on it. He did a live podcast, which was great. He got to reunite with Luther, his old friend from F.M.W., but he was texting me prior for years, and he’d say, he wants to come on the cruise, and he wants to do a match with me where the loser jumps over the edge into the water,'' he said.
Chris Jericho continued:
''Here’s the classic Sabu part; he goes, ‘Now, I’ll beat you, but I’ll still jump over the edge into the water. I’ll beat you on your own cruise and then jump basically to your death.''' [H/T: Fightful]
The conversation emerged as Chris reflected on Sabu’s legacy alongside Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray on his podcast. Despite having his retirement match against Joey Janela at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9, Sabu was still hungry for more action.
While the match never happened, the revelation captures just how fearless Sabu was throughout his career.
Chris Jericho recently revealed a fascinating incident with Sabu
The former AEW World Champion recently shared a funny but heartfelt incident involving ECW legend Sabu. During an interview with 101 WRIF, Chris Jericho recalled how Sabu texted him about a Fozzy show in Las Vegas. Although Jericho responded with the venue details, he didn’t realize Sabu actually attended the show until it was over.
Chris further mentioned the two had spoken just two weeks before Sabu’s passing and expressed gratitude for having reconnected with the wrestling icon in recent years.
''He DM'd me when I was in Las Vegas at the beginning of this Fozzy tour, and he said, 'Are you guys playing tonight?' I said, 'Yeah, we're at the Count's Vamp'd venue.' Didn't hear anything else, and then when I got off stage, he had texted me, 'Can you put me on the list?' I never saw it 'cause I was getting ready for the gig. Then I found out, 'Oh, yeah, Sabu's here.' I was like, 'What? He never mentioned it,''' Chris Jericho revealed. [2:01-3:11]
Meanwhile, The Lionheart has been absent from AEW TV since the April 9, 2025, edition of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see if he returns ahead of All In: Texas.
