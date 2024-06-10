WWE legend Ric Flair levels major accusation against Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo

WWE legend Ric Flair leveled a major accusation against Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo. The three worked together in WCW.

In the 1990s, WCW emerged as a massive competitor to WWE (then WWF). WCW hired a lot of WWE's top guys and signed them to lucrative deals. As a result, many wrestlers jumped ship, including Bret Hart, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan, and more. This helped WCW even beat RAW in the ratings for 83 consecutive weeks.

During this time, Eric Bischoff was running things in WCW, and Vince Russo was the lead writer. However, WCW was not able to keep up with WWE's edgy content in the Attitude Era and was eventually bought out by Vince McMahon. Vice is currently airing a docuseries called "Who Killed WCW?" produced by The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions.

In light of this docuseries, Ric Flair took to social media to blame Jim Herd, Eric Bischoff, and Vince Russo for the fall of WCW.

"I’ve Tried To Lay Low On This But Let’s Face It- Who Killed WCW? It’s A Three-Headed Monster! Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso!!! There’s No Individual Wrestler Or Faction That Caused Anything To Kill WCW. It Was The People In Charge That Created Dysfunction, Animosity, And Tried To Divide And Conquer By Lying To Everyone And Involving Themselves In The Promotion Which Was The Ultimate Failure! God, I Could Give You A Thousand More Examples."

Ric Flair continued to thank WWE for saving his career and bringing it back to life.

"I Am One To Live Through All Three Nightmares And To Be Saved By The @WWE! Thank You To The WWE For Bringing Someone Who Was Dead In The Water As A Result Of These Three People Back To Life!"

Ric Flair provided a health update on Charlotte Flair

Last year, Charlotte Flair tore her ACL during a match with Asuka. Since then, she has been out of action and even had to miss WrestleMania. Flair is now on the road to recovery and often posts clips of her workouts.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair provided an update regarding his daughter's health status.

"It's been great. She's making a movie and all right now with my good friend Smith. She's over in Santa Domingo. It's been on her bucket list to make a movie, and it looks like it's going to be a pretty good deal. But, her recovery is just unbelievable. She attacked it from day one. Regardless of what she's doing, she still works out twice a day," said Flair. [From 15:00 to 15:24]

It will be interesting to see how WWE will book Charlotte Flair's return once she has fully recovered.

