"Like Rey [Mysterio] with his son" - WWE legend describes feeling heading into his retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is all set to don his wrestling boots and grace the squared circle for the final time in his legendary career. Ahead of his highly-anticipated match, the 73-year-old divulged his feelings about getting the opportunity to wrestle alongside his son-in-law.

The Nature Boy will join forces with Andrade to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at the "Starrcast V" special event. The two teams will close the show in front of a sold-out crowd at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on July 31st.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Flair detailed whether he has already decided to pan out his retirement match. The veteran added that he never thought of competing with his son-in-law and compared the tandem to Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik in WWE:

“I’m one of these guys that [calls it in the ring], but the guys in the ring know me. I got to hear the crowd, then I will know where to go. I’m not a plan a and plan b, but these guys are all excellent performers. I mean Andrade, who gets to wrestle with their son in law? How cool is that? It’s kind of like Rey [Mysterio] with his son, how cool is that?” (18:52)

You can check out the full interview below:

While this will be the first time Flair and Andrade will be teaming up for a match, the two have previously worked together outside WWE's bubble. Last year, The Nature Boy escorted El Idolo for his AAA Mega Championship match against then-champion Kenny Omega at TripleMania XXIX in Mexico.

Though the former NXT Champion came up short, Flair created a memorable moment by getting physical in the ring against Omega's manager, Konnan.

Ric Flair has issued a stern warning to WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and AEW star Jay Lethal

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal recently obliterated Ric Flair and left him bleeding profusely in the parking lot as part of the latter's documentary series.

Following the blood-curdling attack, The Nature Boy tweeted that no one has ever gotten away from him, and neither will his opponents this Sunday.

You can check out his tweet here.

Ric Flair has trained hard over the last few months to get back in shape, though it's apparent he will be limited in the ring.

Nevertheless, wrestling fans are likely to tune in for The Nature Boy's last hurrah.

