Potential update on former WWE Superstar's in-ring status ahead of Ric Flair's last match

Andrade El Idolo will team up with "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair on July 31st for Flair's last match, however the AEW star has been on the sidelines recently. There has now been a potential update on his condition.

The event will take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium as part of the "Starrcast V" weekend. Flair's last match will feature the 16-time world champion and Andrade taking on WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and AEW star Jay Lethal. Flair's only interaction with his son-in-law came when he accompanied Andrade to the ring for his match with Kenny Omega at the "TripleMania 29" event in 2021.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, El Idolo is currently dealing with an ankle problem. However, he is more than happy to work through it if it means he can team up with Ric Flair.

“Andrade has ankle inflammation but this may be his only chance to team with Flair in a match so he’s not going to miss it," said Meltzer. "Andrade’s injury that he’s been battling of late was inflammation in his ankles although he’ll be back in a few weeks.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Flair has a long history with the two men on the opposing team, as Lethal had a very memorable rivalry with The Nature Boy during their time in TNA. Jarrett worked with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer on numerous occasions in WCW.

Andrade El Idolo isn't the only AEW star appearing at Ric Flair's Last Match

Outside of the main event, the undercard of the show has been loaded with a boatload of matches that have all of the potential to be showstoppers.

Promotions such as AAA, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling have all pitched in with some talent. AEW has got roster members spread throughout the card, and not just in the main event.

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix will take part in a four-way match against Bandido, Laredo Kid and Black Taurus. Brock Anderson will team up with Brian Pillman Jr. to take on Kerry and Ricky Morton. AEW fan favorite Konosuke Takeshita was recently announced for the show as well.

