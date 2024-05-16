WWE legend Rikishi receives three-word message from AEW star after cryptic post

A top AEW star recently commented on one of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi's Instagram posts which included his sons Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa. The star in question would be Miro (fka Rusev).

Three of The Samoan Stinker's sons are in WWE, this being Jey and Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Coincidentally, all three of them are not on good terms with each other in kayfabe, with Jey Uso intentionally leaving The Bloodline, Jimmy being kicked out, and Solo running the show in Roman Reigns' absence with newcomers Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

On Instagram, Rikishi posted a photo of himself with his sons Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa from a few years back. The fourth man in the photo was his other son Jeremiah. Only Jimmy Uso was not seen in the group picture. He had a short caption, hinting that he wanted to catch up with all of his sons.

Miro replied to the post seemingly interested in this minor reunion with the Hall of Famer and his sons.

"Here we go," the former WWE Superstar replied.

Miro's comment on Rikishi's post

Rikishi talks about his son Jimmy Uso's future

During a recent edition of his Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer talked about his son Jimmy Uso and directions for his future after being kicked out of The Bloodline.

Currently, Jimmy is set to miss some time due to an injury that has not been disclosed. His father addressed that and said that he was not worried about his future, as he even felt that recent events might push him to have a singles run like his brother Jey.

Jimmy has not had a legitimate singles run, but his brothers Jey and Solo have already done so in recent years.

"I have no doubt that you know, even when Jimmy [Uso] comes back, if he decides to move forward on his own, you know, these boys, they're already prepped for singles competition. They're prepped for entertainment. They're prepped for, you know, for the main event, you know, and the only thing was stopping was just an opportunity," Rikishi said. (13:22 - 13:44)

Right now, despite Roman Reigns' absence, The Bloodline saga remains red-hot and no one can say for sure what direction this goes toward.