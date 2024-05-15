Rikishi shares kayfabe-breaking update ahead of WWE SmackDown

Rikishi has shared an update ahead of this week's SmackDown that has broken kayfabe for wrestling fans. The WWE Hall of Famer is the father to Solo Sikoa and The Usos in real life.

Ahead of this Friday's SmackDown, WWE legend Rikishi took to social media to share an image that broke kayfabe. Jey Uso left The Bloodline last year and later Jimmy Uso cost his brother from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. Since then, Jey has become a popular singles star on RAW and will be facing Gunther next Monday night in the King of the Ring Tournament.

Solo Sikoa is still a part of The Bloodline and kicked Jimmy Uso out of the group last month. Rikishi shared an image of Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa together on his Instagram today.

"Let’s have a talk regroup! #Yeet #JeremiahFatu #ParamountChief #Bloodline 🩸☝🏾#FatherAndSons #Fatus," he wrote.

Rikishi is a three-time tag team champion and also held the Intercontinental Championship during his career. He was recently asked if he would return to the company to help The Bloodline but dodged the question.

WWE legend comments on the new additions to The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa has taken control of The Bloodline during Roman Reigns' hiatus and recently kicked out Jimmy Uso after he lost to Jey Uso in a singles match at WrestleMania. Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga have both recently joined the heel faction on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long noted that Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga are the sons of WWE legend Haku. He stated Haku must be proud and wished both stars luck moving forward.

"What a great choice. I mean that was a good decision there. Like you say you know, Haku is certainly proud. I mean you know, any man you know, to sit back and watch his sons do what he did all of his life, then they become succesful at it, then you have to be proud. So, good luck to them man." [From 4:13 onwards]

Jey Uso defeated Ilja Dragunov this past Monday night to advance in the King of the Ring Tournament. He will be facing Gunther in the tournament next week on WWE RAW and only time will tell if the former Bloodline member can pull off the upset to advance to the finals on May 25.