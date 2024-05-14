Jey Uso defeats former champion on WWE RAW; confronted by Gunther after the match

Jey Uso defeated a former champion tonight on WWE RAW. He was then confronted by Gunther.

Ever since his arrival in NXT, it was clear that Ilja Dragunov was destined for success. He quickly rose through the ranks and became the NXT Champion. He remained a tough fighting champion who was willing to defend his title against anyone. His performance as champion impressed the higher ups and he was drafted to RAW after losing his title. Ilja was immediately placed into the King of the Ring tournament.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Ilja Dragunov had a King of the Ring tournament bout against Jey Uso in the main event. Both men took each other to the limit. During the match, Ilja went for an H bomb on Jey who was on the announcer's desk and missed.

Later on in the match, he connected with a perfect H bomb but it wasn't enough for him to get the win. In the end, it was Jey who picked up the win after hitting a splash. The star will now face Gunther in the next round of the King of the Ring tournament.

The Ring General came out to the ring to take a closer look at his next-round opponent as they had a face-off.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will be able to defeat Gunther in the next round of the King of the Ring tournament.

