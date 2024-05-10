WWE Hall of Famer shares his honest thoughts on The Bloodline's new members (Exclusive)

The Bloodline has undergone a lot of changes since WWE WrestleMania 40 in terms of its members, but a Hall of Famer seems pleased with the developement.

With Solo Sikoa rising to the top and taking control of the faction, two new superstars have also joined the group. While Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are relatively new to the mainstream WWE audience, they have already cemented their vicious natures with just a few appearances.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long was asked about what his thoughts were on the new additions. The Hall of Famer brought up Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa's father, Haku, and stated:

"What a great choice. I mean that was a good decision there. Like you say you know, Haku is certainly proud. I mean you know, any man you know, to sit back and watch his sons do what he did all of his life, then they become succesful at it, then you have to be proud. So, good luck to them man." [4:13 onwards]

Another WWE Legend does not seem pleased with the new developments

While Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa's future is yet to be determined, Rikishi does not seem quite on board with how Jimmy Uso was made to leave the Bloodline.

Before Tama Tonga's entry, Solo Sikoa had turned on Jimmy and berated him for his recent failures. This led to Jimmy being kicked out of the stable, as Solo embarked on a quest to reform the Bloodline. However, Rikishi shared a post on social media seemingly directed at Jimmy's departure.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jimmy Uso down the line in WWE.

