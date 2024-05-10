"They all gonna eat the words" - Rikishi sends a cryptic message after the changes within The Bloodline

The Bloodline has undergone major changes, especially after Roman Reigns lost his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Anoaʻi family legend Rikishi has also been monitoring the faction's storyline, which involves his sons, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

On the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Jimmy Uso was booted out of the faction by Sikoa and the debuting Tama Tonga. With Roman Reigns and The Rock on hiatus from WWE TV, The Enforcer took charge of the faction.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rikishi sent out a cryptic message. The 58-year-old refused to reveal who the message was directed at.

"They all gonna eat the words !!WE see it coming a mile away. SWITCH UP," wrote Rikishi.

Rikishi commented on the absence of Bloodline leader Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been absent since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. While The Tribal Chief did break the silence after his loss, it seems he will be on hiatus for a while.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi commented on Reigns' absence, stating that fans have started to miss The Tribal Chief after he took time off from TV.

"You got 'The' main player, The Tribal Chief. Took a little break for a bit right, but here comes another Bloodline member, steps into position. Let's be realistic. As soon as the man, the GOAT, Roman Reigns, disappeared after WrestleMania, you know, it went from the fans not liking this cat, to now the fans missing this cat."

The Bloodline was formed in 2020 by Reigns and Paul Heyman. Over the years, the group dominated WWE, winning multiple championships and adding Sami Zayn as the Honorary Uce.

In 2024, the faction underwent a major change with the addition of The Rock. At the Backlash Premium Live Event, the group added its latest member in the form of Tanga Loa, who assisted Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa in beating Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

