Rikishi hints at Jimmy Uso's potential next direction in WWE

Rikishi recently discussed a potential next direction for his son, Jimmy Uso, when he returns to WWE.

Jimmy hasn't been seen on TV since being kicked out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa on SmackDown after WrestleMania XL. The Enforcer replaced his brother with the debuting Tama Tonga and later recruited Tanga Loa to the faction. Rumor has it that Jimmy Uso sustained an undisclosed injury, which will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi said Jimmy Uso is prepared to go solo (no pun intended) just like his brother Jey Uso:

"I have no doubt that you know, even when Jimmy [Uso] comes back if he decides to move forward on his own, you know, these boys, they're already prepped for singles competition. They're prepped for entertainment. They're prepped for, you know, for the main event, you know, and the only thing was stopping was just an opportunity," Rikishi said. (13:22 - 13:44)

What did Jey Uso say about Jimmy Uso's ouster from the Bloodline?

Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso in a battle between the two brothers on Night One of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Jey shared his thoughts on Solo's decision to kick Jimmy out of The Bloodline.

The "Main Event" Jey asserted that he told Jimmy to come with him when he left the Bloodline:

"Messing with The Bloodline over there, you’re going down the deep, dangerous road. I mean, they're adding members over there we don’t even know about. As far as Jimmy goes, I told him to come with me."

The 38-year-old star didn't listen to his brother and paid the price. With Solo Sikoa seemingly taking over The Bloodline, it will be interesting to see if The Usos reunite to ignite another civil war.

