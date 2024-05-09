38-year-old quits RAW, Roman Reigns doesn't come back alone to fight The Bloodline & more - 3 ways Jimmy Uso can return

The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso is currently sidelined due to an undisclosed injury. The 38-year-old hasn't been seen in action since his loss to Jey Uso at The Grandest Stage of Them All last month.

His most recent appearance was during the April 12, 2024, edition of SmackDown, when he got kicked out of The Bloodline as part of a narrative that revolved around Solo Sikoa bringing in new members to the faction.

It's still unclear how long he'll be out of action, but he'll have plenty of time to heal since WWE is taking their time with the next chapter of the Bloodline saga.

Here are three ways the former tag team champion could make his return:

#3. Roman Reigns brings Jimmy Uso with him to fight The Bloodline

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus since losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. In his absence, The Bloodline has seemingly found a new leader in Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer has aligned himself with Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. It seems they are operating under the guidance of a new Tribal Chief, whose identity remains undisclosed for now.

There's no official word on when The Big Dog will return. With these fresh faces joining the crew, it looks like a potential showdown is brewing within the group. Once he returns, the former Undisputed WWE Champion could bring in Jimmy Uso to wage war against this new Bloodline.

#2. Jimmy Uso goes to RAW to convince Jey to quit the flagship show and join him

Jey Uso has been deeply immersed in the Bloodline saga for the last three years. His involvement in the storyline significantly boosted his popularity within the WWE.

Main Event Jey chose to leave the group after feeling disrespected by Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline. Now, he's making waves on the red brand as one of the top superstars. However, recent developments suggest that he may reconsider his decision.

At the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event, Paul Heyman briefly confronted Jey Uso. The Wiseman displayed a sense of remorse and regret in his expression and looked for a glimmer of hope in Jey's eyes, seemingly seeking assistance against Sikoa and his new partners.

It may pose a challenge for Heyman to persuade Jey to assist him. However, his older sibling could. Jimmy could return from his injury and appear on RAW to express regret for all past conflicts between the siblings, ultimately persuading Jey to join forces in his fight against Sikoa, Tama, and Loa.

#1. Jimmy Uso brings back Rikishi with him to negotiate with Solo Sikoa

Rikishi hasn't appeared in this ongoing saga, but the former Intercontinental Champion actively involves himself on social media, pushing forward the Bloodline storyline.

It is worth noting that the WWE Hall of Famer is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Jimmy might return alongside his father to address Solo regarding his behavior. The Uso could enlist Rikishi to try and talk some sense into Sikoa and his newfound allies.

It's still uncertain if returning with his father will benefit the former tag team champion, as the company seems to be heading towards a Bloodline Civil War.

