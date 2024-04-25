Real-life bloodline member sidelined from WWE through injury - Reports

WWE is moving forward with strong momentum coming out of WrestleMania XL and going into the 2024 Draft. However, according to a recent report a top star and real-life Bloodline member suffered an injury.

Jimmy Uso was defeated by brother Jey Uso on Night One of WrestleMania XL. He was then kicked out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa and the debuting Tama Tonga on the fallout episode of SmackDown. There has been speculation on Jimmy's status as he was not included in the Draft pools announced today.

According to Fightful Select, Jimmy suffered an undisclosed injury and will be out of action. There's no word yet on the severity or how long he will be out. The injury is bad enough that WWE is keeping him out of the Draft after he was dismissed from The Bloodline.

Jimmy has not wrestled since losing to Jey on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The beatdown angle with Sikoa and Tonga took place on April 12, and the 17-year veteran has not been seen since.

There had been speculation on the company reuniting The Usos for the ongoing Bloodline storyline, but the injury may have put those plans on hold.