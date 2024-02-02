WWE legend's appearance on AEW Dynamite fails to pick up weekly ratings

The January 31 edition of AEW Dynamite was held in UNO Lakefront Arena, New Orleans.

The show featured huge stars like Jon Moxley, "Hangman" Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and Deonna Purrazzo. Also, former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

As reported by Wrestlenomics, the episode drew an average viewership of 818,000 and was rated 0.26 among the 18-49 demographics.

This number is down from last week's viewership, as the previous week, the episode drew 837,000 and was rated 0.27.

This week's AEW Dynamite was mostly story-based. In the first contest, Jon Moxley defeated Jeff Hardy in a brutal match. Later, Moxley taunted the CMLL stars in the audience and got jumped by them.

Further, "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Swerve's pick, Toa Liona, in a mindblowing match. Also, Deonna Purrazzo picked up the victory against Taya Valkyrie.

In the main event of the night, Page revealed Swerve Strickland's opponent, and it was Rob Van Dam. He also specified that it would be a 'Hardcore' match.

RVD had the upper hand for most time of the match. However, Swerve picked up the victory in the end. Rob Van Dam not advertised beforehand could be the reason for the declining viewership and ratings.

