WWE legend's son to feature in massive title match at AEW Full Gear 2023 - Reports

AEW will produce the fifth edition of its annual pay-per-view Full Gear on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. The Jacksonville-based company has put together a formidable match card for the event and already announced nine matches.

The show will be headlined by the AEW World Championship match between Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Jay White. Besides the world title, other major championships will also be defended during the event, including the Women's World Championship, the International Championship, the TBS Championship, the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and the ROH Tag Team Championship.

While the show seems packed already, there is a possibility that AEW might add another title match to it. Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that an FTW Championship match between Hook, who is the son of WWE Legend Taz, and Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta might be added to the Full Gear pay-per-view in the coming days. [H/T Ringside News]

On the most recent edition of Dynamite, Hook teamed up with Orange Cassidy to take on Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta in a tag team contest. Yuta scored the victory for his team by pinning the FTW Champion, which might be used as the case to make the match official.

Tony Khan compares Adam Copeland to Sting ahead of AEW Full Gear

During the media briefing before the upcoming pay-per-view, Tony Khan praised Adam Copeland while responding to a question regarding the Rated R Superstar.

Khan said he had fun working with Copeland, who debuted in the promotion at last month's WrestleDream pay-per-view. The CEO of the Jacksonville-based company added that the former WWE Champion could be an imposing figure just like Sting but is a great human being.

"I've really enjoyed working with Adam Copeland. He has got a great mind for wrestling, it's very fitting that he's working with Sting and Darby Allin. He's a lot like Sting in that he could be such an imposing figure, but when you get to know him, he's got such a great heart, great values, is honest, and is such a kind, positive person," said Tony Khan.

