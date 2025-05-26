WWE legend's son makes unexpected return during Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 presented the latest edition of the brutal and violent Anarchy in the Arena match. The bout witnessed several noteworthy moments, including the return of HOOK, the son of WWE legend and All Elite announcer Taz.

It was on the April 9, 2025, edition of AEW Dynamite that Samoa Joe and HOOK defeated Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli in tag team action. After the bout, however, The Swiss Cyborg ambushed the former FTW Champion, brutally dropping him on the cross-beams of a steel chair. Clips of the up-and-comer throwing up in the ring towards the end of the matchup soon found their way online, leading to speculations of a concussion.

HOOK was later written out of The Opps' AEW World Trios Title match against The Death Riders at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. His place in the faction was seemingly filled by Powerhouse Hobbs, who joined forces with former rival Joe and Katsuyori Shibata to win the belts from the Jon Moxley-led group.

The One True King and his soldiers united with The Young Bucks to take on the unit of Joe, Shibata, Hobbs, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale in an Anarchy in the Arena match this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. Chaos reigned throughout the violent bout, with all competitors involved going to war across the venue.

At one point during the matchup, Claudio Castagnoli was looking to hit The Samoan Submission Machine with a steel chair. However, before he could, he was pulled off the ring apron and struck with a gold club by the returning HOOK, who took vengeance on The Swiss Superman for taking him out. Although Joe seemed visibly happy to see his protege, the latter looked at The Destroyer with apparent disappointment before walking away.

It remains to be seen whether HOOK is upset with Joe replacing him in The Opps, and if that will lead to a feud between the two.

