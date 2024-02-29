WWE legend's son reacts to speculation of Jay White being unhappy with AEW

AEW fans are claiming Jay White is unhappy with the promotion. WWE legend Billy Gunn’s son, Austin Gunn, addressed the matter recently on social media.

Jay came to AEW in April 2023 and joined his former NJPW colleague, Juice Robinson, to form Bullet Club Gold. The duo joined hands with Austin and Colten the same year, forming the Bang Bang Gang. In January 2024, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn joined the stable, thus forming a new faction called the Bang Bang Scissor Gang.

The Switchblade stans have been concerned for The Bullet Club Gold leader, saying that they can notice his unhappiness during AEW shows, as he is not satisfied with his current role in the company.

Jay’s stablemate, Austin Gunn, finally spoke on this matter and stated that all the claims were false. He said:

“guys, Jay is having a blast shut up everyone fr bang bang scissor gang rules the world,” he wrote.

Max Caster finally breaks silence after a major botch on AEW Collision

During the episode of Collision on February 24, 2024, a highly anticipated tag team match took place.

The bout featured Jay White and Colten Gunn of the Bullet Club Gold, teaming up with the legendary wrestler Billy Gunn to face off against the Iron Savages.

Caster forgot his lines during his signature entrance rap, resulting in an abrupt cut-off of the segment. The 34-year-old star recently took to his Instagram account to discuss the botch.

In a short rap, he addressed his mistake and acknowledged the criticism he had received on social media.

The Acclaimed member mentioned a few famous people in his verses, such as Ashlee Simpson, Cam Newton, Harold Miner, and Joe Biden, the President of the United States.

