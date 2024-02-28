Max Caster finally breaks silence after major botch on AEW Collision

Top AEW star Max Caster recently broke his silence following a significant botch on the latest episode of Collision.

Caster is a member of The Acclaimed and is a co-holder of the AEW World Trios Championship with Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. The three men recently formed a super-group with members of Bullet Club Gold, together called the Bang Bang Scissor Gang.

On the February 24, 2024, episode of Collision, Jay White and Colten Gunn of Bullet Club Gold teamed with Billy Gunn to take on the Iron Savages. While performing his signature entrance rap with his stable-mates, Caster seemed to have forgotten his lines, resulting in the verse being abruptly cut off.

In a recent Instagram reel, Caster addressed his botch on Collision with another short rap. The 34-year-old star brought up his performance error and alluded to the backlash he had received for it on social media.

Caster also made references to a number of personalities in his verses, including singer Ashlee Simpson, football player Cam Newton, basketball player Harold Miner, and the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

AEW star Max Caster recently referenced Vince McMahon in a promo

Max Caster is one of AEW's most successful home-grown stars. His work with Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn as a part of The Acclaimed has secured him a massive fan following. Caster is well-known for his rap verses, which he performs generally to target and diss his opponents and rivals.

Recently, however, Caster made headlines when he made a reference to Vince McMahon in light of the recent allegations brought against him by Janel Grant. The former CEO of WWE has been accused of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and a number of other charges.

During an appearance on Alpha-1 Wrestling, Caster made an allusion to McMahon while addressing his opponent in the ring. The live audience responded to the former World Tag Team Champion's words loudly and with shock.

Caster was seen in action most recently in a twelve-man tag team match on the February 16, 2024 episode of Rampage. The Bang Bang Scissor Gang defeated The Dark Order and their partners Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh in the bout.

