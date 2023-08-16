WWE legend's son seemingly threatens to "invade" AEW Dynamite tonight 

AEW Dynamite could just face a WCW-esque invasion tonight if the son of a WWE legend sees a recent threat through. Austin Gunn of Bullet Club Gold recently took to social media to threaten all the tag teams on the show.

The Gunn Club have notably come out on their own ever since parting ways with their father, Billy Gunn. The two have seemingly elevated themselves since allying with Jay White and Juice Robinson and are now prominent names on Collision.

Austin Gunn took to X in a heated post, where he seemed to levy repeated invasions going forward and put the tag team division on notice as well:

"Invade #AEWDynamite. Beat your fav tag-team. Repeat. #AEWCollision Cowboys," Gunn posted.

The Gunns' old rivals, The Acclaimed, who notably teamed up with their father for months, stated that they'll be competing on Dynamite tonight. Could the two be who The Gunns are planning to attack? While neither team holds gold at this stage, there's undoubtedly a lot of unfinished business between the four men.

Matt Hardy seems proud of The Gunns, despite the two being major AEW heels

With Billy Gunn as their father, Austin and Colten have been surrounded by some of the biggest names in pro wrestling. Growing up, the duo had the opportunity to interact with Paul Wight (Big Show) and even The Hardys.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Matt Hardy recalled seeing The Gunns grow up before his eyes and how surreal it felt to wrestle them today:

"I remember the Gunns as kids from when they were the ages of my own children, now we're wrestling them. How crazy is that? I love giving back. Father Time holds back for no one. As you get older, things change, but you have to make the most of it." (H/T: Sports Illustrated).

The Gunns first came clashing with The Hardys and Hook during this year's Double or Nothing in an unsuccessful attempt. However, in a tag team bout in June this year, the second-generation stars prevailed. Could The Hardys also be on The Gunns' radar for tonight's Dynamite? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

