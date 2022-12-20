WWE legend's son shares cryptic post featuring Bret Hart

Bret Hart is considered to be one of the best generational performers of his time. The veteran appeared on various televised events for the promotion following a controversial incident with Shawn Michaels in the 90s. The Hart Family's association with AEW enabled them to curate the Owen Hart Tournament in memory of his brother. AEW star Austin Gunn recently shared an image of the WWE Hall of Famer.

Bret Hart and his family have been a part of the wrestling industry for decades. They even have their own wrestling school in Canada. His niece Nataly is currently competing in WWE and is a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

In September last year, AEW announced the inaugural Owen Hart Cup for both the men's and women's divisions. Adam Cole and Britt Baker won the tournament for the respective divisions. Over the past couple of months, rumors have been abuzz about the annual event taking place next year.

WWE veteran Billy Gunn's eldest son Austin took to Twitter to share an image of Bret 'The Hitman' Hart without any captions. Thus, possibly teasing his participation in the tournament.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



#AEWFullGear Tony Khan confirmed on the media call that the Owen Hart Cup Tournament will return in 2023. Tony Khan confirmed on the media call that the Owen Hart Cup Tournament will return in 2023.#AEWFullGear https://t.co/AWUPJS4j4u

WWE Executive Road Dogg recently claimed that AJ Styles was better than Bret Hart

Over the years, many wrestling veterans and fans have attempted to compare Bret Hart to the current roster of WWE talent. Many have also voiced their thoughts on AJ Styles and The Hitman levelling up.

On the latest edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, DX member, Road Dogg cited the reasons why he felt The Phenomenal One was better than Hart:

"I’m saying he’s a better wrestler. [Styles] has been working very hard ever since he showed up at the [Royal] Rumble. He’s older now and he’s slower now and he wants to work smarter now, but when he first got here and I think he was very much in his prime, the road puts it on you and that life. He’s tired now, but man when he first got there, nobody works like he does."

JVG @JoeyVibezGaming I'm gonna pretend I never read that Road Dogg thinks AJ Styles is a better wrestler than Bret Hart. Bret Hart was WWF champion ask yourself Dogg were you I'm gonna pretend I never read that Road Dogg thinks AJ Styles is a better wrestler than Bret Hart. Bret Hart was WWF champion ask yourself Dogg were you https://t.co/k0IXC3ouyv

The 65-year-old has made varied appearances on All Elite Wrestling. Additionally, there were rumors of him possibly signing with the promotion, but he later dismissed them.

Would you like to see Bret Hart mentor the talent at AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes