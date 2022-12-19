AJ Styles is a "better wrestler" than multi-time WWE Champion, says Hall of Famer

Despite AJ Styles and Bret Hart being two of the best performers of their generation, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg believes The Phenomenal One edges out The Hitman as the best wrestler between the two.

Styles and Hart are arguably the two best wrestlers of their respective periods, with Bret outworking his opponents in the 90s and AJ being able to get a good match out of anybody he faces.

Speaking on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg stated why he thinks Styles is better than the Canadian professional wrestling icon.

"I’m saying he’s a better wrestler. [Styles] has been working very hard ever since he showed up at the [Royal] Rumble. He’s older now and he’s slower now and he wants to work smarter now, but when he first got here and I think he was very much in his prime, the road puts it on you and that life. He’s tired now, but man when he first got there, nobody works like he does." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Niko Exxtra @nikoexxtra I’ve been watching wrestling for 40 years.



AJ styles in the 2000’s was the best wrestler to this day I have ever seen in my life!



Between them, both AJ Styles and Bret Hart have won a combined 7 WWE Championships as well as multiple Intercontinental and Tag Team titles.

AJ Styles recently faced off against a current champion for the first time ever

This past weekend at a WWE Live Event in Moline, Illinois, the leader of The OC faced the reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther for the first time ever.

AJ would go on to win the match, however, because he won via disqualification, the prestigious championship did not land in Styles' hands, a title he has won once already in his career.

As two of the most talented performers on either RAW or SmackDown, the WWE Universe will no doubt want to see a conclusive contest between the two superstars.

