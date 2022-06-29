"Turn that championship into the workhorse" - WWE legend on which AEW title Claudio Castagnoli (FKA) Cesaro should pursue

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley, has given his thoughts on Claudio Castagnoli becoming a member of the AEW roster.

The man formerly known as Cesaro in WWE made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He was Bryan Danielson's hand-picked replacement to face NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr.

Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that he thinks Claudio Castagnoli should go after the AEW TNT Championship. He also stated that he thinks The Swiss Superman would be the right man to turn the belt into a "workhorse" title:

“I think the TNT Championship on Cesaro would be a great fit, because now you have him-if anyone can defend that championship every single week, not that any of these other guys couldn’t like Scorpio Sky or a Sammy Guevara... But turn that championship into that workhorse championship, that work-rate championship, that iron man championship, where Cesaro is just out-wrestling everybody, every single week. That’s what I’d like to see. [11:51-12:18]

Ray also predicted that, due to the fact that he is surrounded by such a strong group in the BCC, Castagnoli will be more successful in AEW than WWE.

“Do I think Cesaro can achieve more here? Yes, especially if he’s part of the BCC [Blackpool Combat Club]. [Jon] Moxley, [Bryan] Danielson, is the kid in there? Yuta? And now Cesaro. It’s a strong group but is Cesaro going to become the workhorse of the group?” [11:05-11:29]

Not only did Claudio win an insanely physical match, but he also became the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club. He will be joining Danielson as well as Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and British wrestling icon William Regal.

Claudio Castagnoli wouldn't be the only one going after the TNT Championship

If the former WWE star goes after the TNT Championship, he won't be alone in his quest for gold. There is someone else who has their eye on the belt currently held by Scorpio Sky.

After freeing himself from the contract that he had with MJF, Wardlow has his sights set on the TNT Championship. During a promo, he expressed that he wants to bring prestige to a belt he feels has been devalued since being owned by Sky and Sammy Guevara.

Due to Claudio Castagnoli having just joined AEW, the likelihood of Wardlow getting to the crown first is high. However, the idea that fans could potentially see "Mr. Mayhem" against the Swiss Superman is one that fans are already starting to drool over.

Please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far