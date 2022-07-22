"If he wasn't married" - WWE legend says AEW star Andrade El Idolo has been handed opportunities because of Charlotte Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has attempted to get under the skin of Andrade El Idolo ahead of Ric Flair's last match by stating that Charlotte Flair is the only reason the AEW star is in the position he's in.

Andrade will team up with The Nature Boy on July 31st to take on Jarrett and his tag team partner Jay Lethal, in what is being billed as the final match of Flair's career. The 16-time World Champion and Andrade are now real-life family, as El Idolo married Ric's daughter Charlotte in May 2022. The couple have been an item since February 2019 while they were both still in WWE together.

The success of Charlotte Flair has been the focus of Jeff Jarrett's trash-talking as of late. He stated on his My World podcast that Andrade El Idolo is only in the position he's in because of the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

“Literally. If he wasn’t married to he’s married to —How many opportunities is Andrade gonna get on a national stage? Tell Andrade to start making opportunities and succeed, it doesn’t happen. He latched on to the Nature Boy’s daughter to everything he’s got,” said Jarrett (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Jarrett would then go on to talk about his credentials against luchadors akin to Andrade, and then stated that he doesn't even know who the AEW star is.

“Look at my history and Lucha libre. Andrade is a dime a dozen, my friend, There’s 15, 20 I’ve faced over the years: Latin Lover, Psycho Clown, Rey Mysterio, Dr. Wagner, literally. One after another, after another, after another. Go look up on YouTube, my AAA success. Andrade, I mean, if he ain’t a curtain-jerker, I don’t know who is," Jarrett continued (H/T -Wrestling Inc.)

Inside The Ropes @Inside_TheRopes Ric Flair's last match is OFFICIAL:



Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal! Ric Flair's last match is OFFICIAL:Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal! https://t.co/UDxivD3Sh3

Charlotte Flair has found it hard not being with Andrade El Idolo backstage at events

Working with your other half can be a dream come true for some people. However, when your partner works for a competitor, it can prove to be incredibly difficult.

This is exactly how Charlotte Flair felt when she spoke to Ariel Helwani over WrestleMania 38 weekend. She stated that while Andrade's happiness is most important, it is hard to see couples backstage in WWE knowing her other half is in AEW.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



An emotional



#WrestleMania "It's hard to see the couples in the back get to have that time together... I don't have that ride or die from town to town."An emotional @MsCharlotteWWE talks to @arielhelwani about going it solo in the WWE 🥺 "It's hard to see the couples in the back get to have that time together... I don't have that ride or die from town to town."An emotional @MsCharlotteWWE talks to @arielhelwani about going it solo in the WWE 🥺#WrestleMania https://t.co/H9axq4XXYz

However, the couple's relationship hasn't slowed down since Andrade requested his release from WWE in March 2021. The pair are now not only married, but Charlotte will get to witness her husband and dad on the same team for the first time ever.

Will you be watching Ric Flair's last match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you be watching Ric Flair's last match? Yes No 0 votes so far