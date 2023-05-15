WWE legend says chances of him signing things at an airport are the same as CM Punk main-eventing RAW

CM Punk's surprising backstage RAW appearance a few weeks ago set the internet ablaze with rumors. While addressing fan expectations around signing merch, Kevin Nash used the controversy to put his refusal into perspective.

Fans have notably created a culture around showing up at airports and forcing pro wrestlers to sign merchandise without payment. While Nash believes this is already nonsensical, he considers that speculation of CM Punk jumping to WWE after his backstage visit is just as ridiculous.

During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash criticized fans for expecting wrestlers to sign merchandise for free and

"The only reason I’m at the airport is because I’m going to a signing. So your chances of getting something for free, being the reason that I’m leaving my f**king house in the first place, is about as good a chance of f**king Punk being the main event on Raw Monday when he showed up in the parking lot," Nash said. (H/T Fightful)

Nash notably commented on Punk's backstage appearance already a few weeks ago. When asked if he felt it was terrible for the active roster to have a controversial star show up unannounced, the veteran stated that he believed it could have been in CM Punk's case.

CM Punk and The Elite could be a step closer to reconciling after the "Brawl Out Incident"

The backstage brawl after CM Punk's All Out media scrum put an unfortunate stain on AEW as a whole, and for months scrutiny on the roster was at an all-time high. While reports that followed the incident seemed to paint a dire situation, things have now reached a point where positive talks could happen.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, someone in The Elite camp is willing to apologize for their role in the Brawl Out Incident.

"From someone near the top, CM Punk and The Elite are no closer to resolutions, but things are more reasonable. At least 1 person is willing to apologize but isn't allowed to make contact. This isn’t Punk, as it’s not known one way or the other what he’s willing to do."

It remains to be seen if the four men will hash out their issues for the betterment of AEW as a whole or not, but in light of this report, it seems that things are not as hopeless as they may have once seemed.

