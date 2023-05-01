Former WWE Champion comments on CM Punk's surprise backstage appearance at RAW

Following CM Punk's unexpected backstage arrival on RAW last week in Chicago, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on the surprising event.

Punk has not been seen at a WWE event since the 2014 Royal Rumble, where he walked out after months of dissatisfaction with company officials. So his shocking appearance last week caught major headlines.

Speaking on Kliq This, Kevin Nash, who had an on-screen rivalry with Punk in 2011, was asked if it is considered a bad thing amongst wrestlers if a former star randomly shows up at an event.

“I think somebody that’s had that much controversy. I think it’s completey different with Phil (CM Punk) showing up than it is just you know just somebody.” [1:18:21 - 1:18:49]

Check out the full video below:

During Punk's backstage appearance at RAW, it was reported that he spoke to Triple H, as well as having squashed some personal issues with top WWE star The Miz.

Former WWE star thanks CM Punk

During his nine-year career with the company, the Chicago native had many memorable rivalries with top stars like John Cena, Triple H, and The Undertaker.

One former superstar who recently thanked the former WWE Champion for his time in the ring was Alberto El Patron (a.k.a Alberto Del Rio), who recently gave his thoughts on many of his former colleagues while speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"Thank you, John Cena, for helping me to take fans into that roller-coaster of emotions. Thank you, CM Punk, for your friendship. Thank you, John Laurinaitis, for the opportunity, and thank you, Rey Mysterio, for being my friend and for being such a wonderful human being. And last but not the least, thank you to the fans," said Alberto El Patron." [5:07 - 5:57] (H/T Sportskeeda)

In 2021, Punk made his triumphant return to wrestling as he signed for AEW, however, following a backstage brawl last year, the 44-year-old has yet to return to the company.

Which wrestling promotion will CM Punk return to? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Kliq This and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from the article.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes