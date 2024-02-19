WWE legend says he didn't even know what AEW was when he received a call from the company

A WWE Hall of Famer recently confessed to not knowing anything about AEW when he received a call from the company. Bret Hart, who made an appearance at Double or Nothing 2019, recently revealed that when All Elite Wrestling contacted him to show up at its pay-per-view, he didn't know about the company's existence.

Hart unveiled the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2019. The WWE legend's appearance brought the then-upstart promotion a lot of attention from fans. It remains The Hitman's sole appearance for the Tony Khan-led company to this date, though many performers keep referencing him on TV.

In a recent chat with Inside The Ropes, Bret Hart spoke about how his All Elite Wrestling appearance came to be. The former WWE Champion disclosed that he hadn't heard about the promotion when he received a call from them.

However, Hart added that since he happened to be in the same city (Las Vegas) where Double or Nothing took place, he agreed to show up. A clip of his comments has been doing the rounds of the internet. Check it out here.

AEW star is up for a match against Bret Hart

A couple of months back, in an interview, Ethan Page was asked whether he would be open to facing his fellow Canada native Bret Hart if an opportunity arose.

Though the AEW star said he would open to fighting The Hitman, it would have to be under the condition that he secured a win over the WWE Hall of Famer:

“If it gets me a win, sign me up. Let’s go. Bret, any time you want to go," said Ethan Page.

It'll be interesting to see if fans ever get to see Hart in All Elite Wrestling again or if his appearance at Double or Nothing 2019 will remain his first and last assignment with the company.

