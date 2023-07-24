WWE Legend says he "kept quiet" about one of Edge's biggest storylines despite disliking it

While Edge has had some of his biggest moments as a heel in WWE, a veteran recently talked about a certain storyline that did not appeal to him.

During the former Judgment Day leader's previous run as a heel almost two decades ago, he had been embroiled in an angle involving Lita and current AEW star Matt Hardy. While the origins of the storyline were based on reality, the three names were able to be professional when it was presented on-screen. This led to one of the most memorable love triangles in the history of WWE.

However, Kurt Angle was not at all pleased with the direction at the time. Speaking on his official podcast The Kurt Angle Show, he explained his stance on the matter.

“I felt like it was really uncomfortable to be around this situation, you know, knowing that Matt was Lita’s and Lita was Matt’s, and then, you know, edge came along and kind of took her away. It didn’t sit well with me and I wasn’t gonna be there and, and, and chastise anybody. I kept quiet, but I didn’t agree with it.” (H/T PWMania)

Edge has also talked about the unique WWE angle

While the circumstances involving the love triangle raised a lot of eyebrows, Edge has commended the professionalism of those involved.

In a conversation with Peter Rosenberg, the veteran star stated:

"You gotta be pros, and also, back to my point of finding positives when it doesn’t seem like there are any on the surface, you gotta dig underneath the surface, this was one of those. And you go, OK, we’re here, now what do we do? Well, let’s try to make some money together, and let’s try to further both of our careers out of this, and hopefully out of this, we can not only be stronger performers, but stronger people too, and that usually doesn’t happen within the context of a wrestling storyline. So it’s a little bit more because of that."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the former World Champion down the line.

