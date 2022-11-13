WWE Legend says top AEW star reminds him of Eddie Guerrero 

Multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy named a top AEW star when asked which modern star resembled Eddie Guerrero the most. Hardy chose Bryan Danielson as his answer.

Bryan Danielson is the quintessential pro wrestler. He looks the part, he is extremely athletic, he has extraordinary technical ability, he can lead and wrestle in any type of match, and he has tons of charisma and promo skills. Eddie Guerrero boasted the same qualities and more.

On his podcast the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy picked the American Dragon as a modern wrestler who was the most similar to Latino Heat:

"Bryan Danielson, maybe," Hardy said when asked a listener question about which modern wrestler most resembled Guerrero. "I feel like he is a great wrestler, a technical wrestler, and that's kind of what he's known for. But also, he'll do the deal where he runs and backflips, and he has these athletic moves he can do too. I could also see Bryan being someone, if the crowd is going in a different direction, kind of changing it up too," Hardy continued. (h/t WrestlingInc)

Eddie Guerrero was a once-in-a-generation performer. While we will never see anyone exactly like him again, Bryan Danielson is an excellent comparison as they have a lot of similarities. Moreover, both of them overcame similar issues to become world champions in WWE, further highlighting Matt Hardy's point.

Bryan Danielson will be in action at AEW Full Gear

Bryan Danielson, alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Sammy Guevara, will challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship at AEW Full Gear. The match has been a long time coming as the American Dragon lost to Jericho at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite for the same title.

Jericho vs Guevara vs Danielson vs Claudio incoming at Full Gear!

The build-up to this match has largely been a part of the ongoing angle between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club. Full Gear is likely to be the end of this feud, which has been going on for the majority of 2022.

