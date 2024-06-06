WWE legend seemingly confirms he might never wrestle again - "My back gave out"

A WWE Hall of Famer recently confirmed that we may never see him wrestle again. The name in question is none other than Mark Henry.

The World's Strongest Man had a great career in the Stamford-based promotion. He is a former World Champion and had some great rivalries in the company. Mark Henry last competed back in 2018 at the Greatest Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He left the WWE in 2021 to sign with AEW and remained with the company until recently.

Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, the former World Champion revealed his back prevented him from returning to the squared circle.

“Yeah, my body said, 'Man, f*ck your plan!' My back gave out. It just never allowed me [to compete] and I can probably have surgery. I keep putting it off because I just want to keep moving around. But eventually, I’m gonna have to just get it fixed.” [H/T: Fightful]

Mark Henry praises AJ Styles' fake retirement angle on WWE SmackDown

Former World Champion Mark Henry worked the fans by doing a fake retirement in 2013. Henry cut an emotional promo before showing his true colors and attacking John Cena. The same angle took place on last week's SmackDown, 11 years later, when AJ Styles took out Cody Rhodes to seemingly get another shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Mark Henry heaped praise on the execution of the angle and called it incredible.

"I know both of those guys. They thought about it and said, 'Let's do it like Mark did it.' They did the same exact posturing. Even to the point, after the clothesline and beatdown, he did the same posturing of standing over him just like I did. When they went outside to the floor, all bets were off, they did a great job. The execution of it, the camera angles that they took was incredible."

The Phenomenal One has once again become a full-fledged heel on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles gets another shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed Title in the future.

