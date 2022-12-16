WWE legend seemingly dismisses rumors of Sasha Banks potentially earning higher salary; claims to be underpaid for 'most WrestleMania matches'

Sasha Banks is reportedly out of WWE and on her way to other wrestling ventures, especially in Japan. WWE legend Chris Jericho seemingly dismissed claims about her salary being higher than theirs.

Jericho returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2017 for the first time in nearly 20 years. He immediately challenged Kenny Omega and the match was made official.

The former Y2J lost a sensational No Disqualifications match against Omega but that was the start of a memorable run with the company. Chris Jericho went on to face other major names like Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito and Hiroshi Tanahashi before permanently switching to AEW.

Being a marquee name, it was no surprise to learn that Jericho was paid handsomely for his appearances in NJPW. However, recent reports have suggested that Sasha Banks, who is rumored to be making an appearance for NJPW in January, will be on a pre-appearance deal and will make more money than Chris Jericho. This will make her the highest paid star in NJPW history.

WOR/VoW: Sasha Banks has a per-appearance deal with NJPW at the highest price that Bushiroad has ever paid anyone, and they said it was more than Chris Jericho.



Jericho made $100,000 a shot when he was working for New Japan.

Chris Jericho seemingly responded to this report with a recent tweet. The Ocho went on to state that he made more per event in Japan than he did for most of his WrestleMania matches.

"For the record, the money I reportedly made during my run with @njpw1972 from 2018-2020 online currently is completely wrong. I never had a flat per appearance deal, I was paid according to the event. And I made more per event than I did for MOST of my Wrestlemania matches," Chris Jericho tweeted.

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho For the record, the money I reportedly made during my run with @njpw1972 from 2018-2020 online currently is completely wrong. I never had a flat per appearance deal, I was paid according to the event. And I made more per event than I did for MOST of my Wrestlemania matches. For the record, the money I reportedly made during my run with @njpw1972 from 2018-2020 online currently is completely wrong. I never had a flat per appearance deal, I was paid according to the event. And I made more per event than I did for MOST of my Wrestlemania matches.

Sasha Banks could be Saraya's tag team partner on AEW Dynamite

Saraya made an unlikely in-ring return after nearly five years when she wrestled Britt Baker at the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. The former Divas Champion emerged victorious.

The former AEW women's champion, on a recent episode of Dynamite, challenged Saraya to a tag team match against herself and Jamie Hayter. Britt also said that the match will take place on the January 11, 2023 episode of Dynamite emanating from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.





Saraya must find a tag team partner. Tony Schiavone interviews Saraya, but Dr. Britt Baker DMD interrupts and gives her a ticket to Los Angeles' KIA Forum to face Britt & Jamie Hayter.Saraya must find a tag team partner. #AEWDynamite Tony Schiavone interviews Saraya, but Dr. Britt Baker DMD interrupts and gives her a ticket to Los Angeles' KIA Forum to face Britt & Jamie Hayter.Saraya must find a tag team partner. #AEWDynamite

Rumors have been swirling that Saraya's mystery partner could be Sasha Banks. With reports that she is not in WWE anymore, this seems like a probable event. Saraya's last WWE match saw her defeat Sasha Banks in 6-woman tag team action, so there is some history to revisit as well.

