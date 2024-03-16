WWE legend seemingly hints at return to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40

A former WWE Superstar has teased appearing at WrestleMania XL to help Cody Rhodes even the odds against The Bloodline. The star in question is none other than Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin is the elder brother of The American Nightmare and has been with AEW since 2019. Before that, he was a mainstay of WWE for many years as Goldust.

Cody is intent on finishing his story at this year's WrestleMania and defeating The Tribal Chief. However, the road to his goal has become a lot bumpier after The Rock's return. The People's Champ has been throwing every curveball he can at Cody's path.

At WrestleMania Night One, Roman Reigns and The Rock will face Seth Rollins and Cody. On this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, The Brahma Bull made it personal by disrespecting The American Nightmare's mother in the storyline.

A Twitter user recently warned The Bloodline about Dustin Rhodes seemingly appearing at The Grandest Stage of Them All to help his brother Cody Rhodes.

"Careful @dustinrhodes might just turn up at #WrestleMania #SmackDown WWE," wrote the user.

Expand Tweet

Dustin liked the tweet, possibly hinting at his return to the promotion after five years.

Screengrab of Dustin Rhodes liking the tweet

Bill Apter believes Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi will return at WrestleMania XL

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill claimed The American Nightmare mentioning his wife in the recent promo could imply her returning to the global juggernaut.

"Well, he mentioned his mother Michelle, who I have known forever since they got married, and he also mentioned his beautiful wife Brandi as well. So I thought maybe you know, there is rumors, of course, all the time about Brandi coming back into the fold, so to say. But I think the interview was so well done."

The 2024 Royal Rumble winner will main event WrestleMania for the second time in a row this year.

Poll : Do you think Cody Rhodes should finish his story this WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion