WWE legend seemingly takes a dig at Brawl Out; believes spotlight should be on MJF's title reign

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his two cents on AEW World Champion MJF and seemingly took a swipe at the Brawl Out (post-All Out media scrum backstage scuffle).

Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the world title by defeating Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear 2022 last Saturday. After a grueling exchange between the two, WWE veteran William Regal helped The Salt of the Earth when he slid his brass knuckles to the latter. MJF used them on Mox and won the title.

Giving his thoughts on the title change on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker praised MJF and his ability to learn the ins and outs of the business.

"I like everything about MJF. I had a chat with him on the Jericho Cruise a couple of years ago and I thought this kid was a student of the game. I watch him work in the ring as well as out of the ring and it seems like he’s a student of the game, still," he said.

The WWE legend admitted that he only saw a few highlights from the media scrum after Full Gear. He commended the Long Islander's promo and even seemingly took a dig at past events, especially the September 4th saga.

Following the Brawl Out, everyone talked about the backstage scuffle between CM Punk and The Elite while everything else at the event went unnoticed. Booker said that the world champion should be the focus now, not someone else.

"I heard a little bit of the press conference that he did after the match. I didn’t see the match, but I did hear some of the press conference on YouTube. He said the ship has been righted and I think that’s what that company needs more than anything, I think they need to get on a track to where people focus on the show as opposed to the drama that’s going on or just the individuals," the WWE legend added. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Another WWE legend reacted to MJF's AEW World Championship win

Shortly after the Full Gear main event, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair congratulated Maxwell Jacob Friedman for becoming the new AEW World Champion.

The Nature Boy stated he had been predicting that The Salt of the Earth would ultimately reach the brass ring.

"As I Predicted, They Gave @The_MJF The Gold! Congratulations! Run Hard! WOOOOO!" Flair wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if MJF will be present this Wednesday on Dynamite to celebrate the biggest victory of his young career.

What are your thoughts on WWE legend Booker T's statements about MJF and his apparent dig at Brawl Out? Sound off in the comments section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes