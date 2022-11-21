WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sends a message to major AEW star following Full Gear 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently sent a message to MJF after his feat at AEW Full Gear 2022.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) entered the recently concluded event looking to grab the brass ring as he battled AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In a captivating encounter, The Salt of the Earth pinned the latter to win his first world title, thanks to an unexpected assist from William Regal.

Following the win, fans and professionals of the sport sent their message to the youngster. Ric Flair also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on The Salt of the Earth's win.

The Nature Boy claimed he had predicted that the 26-year-old from Long Island, New York, would grab the gold. He also congratulated the young star and told him to "run hard" with the world championship.

"As I Predicted, They Gave @The_MJF The Gold! Congratulations! Run Hard! WOOOOO!" Flair tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

With the win, MJF is now the sixth and youngest person to hold the All Elite Wrestling World Championship.

AEW World Champion MJF put the company on notice

During the post-event media scrum, MJF stormed in to interrupt President Tony Khan. The new world champion launched a promo, sending a message to the company and squashing any claims that he is not the top guy.

In a fiery promo, The Salt of the Earth claimed that All Elite Wrestling is now must-see television. He also stated that the AEW World Title is the "most important belt" in professional wrestling.

"Times they are a changing! You [Tony Khan] wait your turn baby, people pay to see me, not you. Let's talk shall we. AEW is now destination television once again. The ship has been steered properly once again. This belt is now the most important belt in this entire sport, and it's thanks to three letters. It damn sure ain't AEW, I know for a motherf*cking fact it's not MOX, it's MJF," he said.

iso 🕷🕸 @italkwrasslin MJF cut a generational promo at the press conference holy shit MJF cut a generational promo at the press conference holy shit https://t.co/0AHi0KX67N

MJF will meet his first challenger after the conclusion of the world title eliminator tournament between Ethan Page and Ricky Starks on Dynamite this week. The winner of the said event will face him on December 14 at Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

What are your thoughts on Ric Flair's reaction to MJF's world title win at Full Gear 2022? Sound off in the comments section.

