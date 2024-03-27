WWE legend seemingly teases return by 'liking' an interesting post following The Rock's attack on Cody Rhodes

A former WWE Superstar recently hinted at returning to the company after five years to help Cody Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes is a veteran of the industry who worked in WWE for more than a decade as Goldust. He later jumped ship to AEW and has been with the promotion since. The star has closely followed the ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline. He has commented multiple times about the proceedings of the feud and even had a say about The Rock's brutal beatdown of Cody during the latest episode of RAW.

The brutal attack got fans enraged, and now they wish his brother Dustin Rhodes would save The American Nightmare. Recently, a user on X/Twitter posted a GIF of Goldust on the platform, suggesting that he is rooting for the star to return at 'Mania and help out his brother.

The 54-year-old star liked the post, possibly teasing his return.

Bully Ray claims Dustin will save Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that the WWE veteran could return on the Grandest Stage of Them All to help The American Nightmare.

He suggested that the former Goldust could return when Cody Rhodes has played all his cards and there's no one to come and save him.

"Do you think on night one or two, and I'm gonna say most likely night two, especially if we get a Bloodline Rules match, where you never know where the run-in will come from, Do you think we will see somebody involved in the story or in the match that we have not seen already? Like, you mentioned Dustin. Does something happen where there's a moment where Cody is dead, he has played all of his hands, he has nobody to come save him, and his brother saves him? I know there's a 1% chance of it happening but do we see somebody like that?"

The chances of Dustin Rhodes making an appearance in the Stamford-based promotion are low right now as he is still under a contract with AEW.

