WWE legend seemingly wants to induct Paul Heyman into the 2024 Hall of Fame

Following the announcement that Paul Heyman will be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame, it seems that a certain legend has teased his openness to being the man who inducts him. Rob Van Dam (RVD) could be the one to induct the former ECW CEO.

Heyman has been known to many as the man managing the biggest stars on the promotion, as he currently serves as The Wiseman to arguably the most dominant star in the world, Roman Reigns. However, he was one of the pioneers in creating Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and is one of the most creative minds in the business.

Rob Van Dam was seen liking tweets of fans wanting him to be the one who inducts Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame. He seemed to agree with their sentiments. Both men were important figures in ECW, and Heyman had worked with RVD on several occasions in the past. It is only fitting that someone who was there for him along the journey should induct him.

Paul Heyman talks about his WWE Hall of Fame induction

Ahead of his WWE Hall of Fame induction at WrestleMania 40, which takes place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Paul Heyman talked about how this was a full-circle event.

While speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Heyman talked about how, despite hailing from New York, he felt that there was no other place other than Philly where he wanted to be inducted.

“I’m a native New Yorker. But I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to be inducted anywhere else besides Philadelphia.”

Seeing as Philly was where ECW emerged from, it was only fitting that this was how it would go down. He even claimed his induction was "destined to be extreme."

“ECW could never have happened in any other city,” he said. “And Paul Heyman in the Hall of Fame? Maybe. But with ECW? That’s an induction that’s destined to be extreme.”

However, Heyman's job is not done yet, as Roman Reigns is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief will have his work cut out keeping The Bloodline in order as The Rock is also now a part of the iconic group.

