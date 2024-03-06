Paul Heyman addresses "extreme" WWE Hall of Fame induction

Paul Heyman recently addressed his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Paul Heyman is a legend in the wrestling business. He made a name for himself as a promoter in ECW. Right from his days in ECW, it was evident that Heyman was a savvy businessman who always kept his finger on the pulse of professional wrestling.

But, to many fans, it wasn't until his time in WWE that Heyman shined. He made a huge impact as the advocate for Brock Lesnar where he showed everyone just how good he can be on the mic. Over the years, Heyman has portrayed many roles and has helped many wrestlers in their careers.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, WWE finally handed Heyman his flowers when they announced him as the first inductee to the 2024 Hall of Fame. This was a fitting induction considering WrestleMania 40 will be taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which was the home of ECW.

During a recent interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Heyman addressed his induction into the Hall of Fame.

“I’m a native New Yorker. But I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to be inducted anywhere else besides Philadelphia.”

Heyman continued to say that ECW could've never happened in any other city and with ECW, his HOF induction is destined to be extreme.

“ECW could never have happened in any other city,” he said. “And Paul Heyman in the Hall of Fame? Maybe. But with ECW? That’s an induction that’s destined to be extreme.”

Lance Storm thinks Paul Heyman should be the only inductee

The announcement of Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame induction has made headlines ever since it was announced. Several WWE Superstars have sent their congratulatory messages to Heyman. Some people have even pitched ideas on how his HOF induction should take place.

Lance Storm recently took to social media to say that Heyman should be the only HOF inductee this year.

"I hope WWE realizes that @paulheyman has to be the main event closing act at the HOF this year. No one is following that man’s speech, even more so in Philadelphia. Actually better yet, make him the only indictee [sic] and just give him the whole hour."

It will be interesting to see who will be inducted alongside Heyman for the 2024 Hall of Fame class.

Are you excited about Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame induction? Sound off in the comments section.

