Paul Heyman should be the ONLY Hall of Fame inductee this year, says WWE veteran

A WWE veteran has suggested an interesting idea after Paul Heyman was announced as the first inductee into this year's Hall of Fame. The entity is none other than Lance Storm.

Heyman's induction is well-deserved as the veteran has been an integral part of wrestling the industry for decades on end at this point. He revolutionized the business like no one else in the mid-to-late 90s while booking ECW.

In a new post on Threads, WWE legend Lance Storm shared an idea for Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame induction. He would love to see Heyman being the only inductee this year:

"I hope WWE realizes that @paulheyman has to be the main event closing act at the HOF this year. No one is following that man’s speech, even more so in Philadelphia. Actually better yet, make him the only indictee [sic] and just give him the whole hour."

Paul Heyman's reaction to being paired with Roman Reigns

It won't be a stretch to say that Heyman is doing possibly the best work of his career as The Bloodline's manager.

Before Triple H, Vince McMahon oversaw the creative aspect of the storylines. During an appearance on Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin, Heyman revealed his reaction when VKM told him that he would be paired with Roman Reigns.

"I’m trying to tiptoe into a delicate situation here where I’m about to b*tt heads with him. I’m thinking, Ronda is pregnant. Brock [Lesnar]’s not coming back with Saudi down. He certainly is not putting me with Roman and he goes, ‘I’m envisioning Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman.’ I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God. He’s gonna pull the trigger on this. He would never pull it with Cena. He would never have allowed [John] Cena to come to the dark side.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Heyman is one of the greatest talkers in WWE history. Fans are anxiously waiting to hear what he has to say during his Hall of Fame induction speech.

What was your immediate reaction to WWE's massive announcement involving Heyman? Sound off in the comments section below.

