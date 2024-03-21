WWE legend seemingly wants Triple H to bring him and Matt Riddle back for WrestleMania 40 ladder match

A WWE legend has seemingly hinted at wanting Triple H to bring back him and Matt Riddle for an upcoming ladder match at WrestleMania XL. The talent in question is Rob Van Dam.

The Whole F'n Show is still active as an in-ring competitor. Alongside making sporadic appearances in AEW, Van Dam has been performing in various independent promotions. At a wrestling show in Ohio on March 9, RVD went toe-to-toe with The Original Bro for the latter's NJPW World Television Title.

The match ended in a no contest, and the two men would eventually team up to defeat America's Most Wanted. In light of Van Dam recently commenting on potential appearances in the Stamford-based promotion this year, fans have been speculating regarding the prospect of the former WWE Champion competing at WrestleMania 40.

A user recently took to X/Twitter and suggested that Triple H should consider including Mr. Monday Night and Matt Riddle as a tag team in the Six Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. RVD liked the tweet, seemingly expressing his interest in the idea.

Rob Van Dam liked a fan tweet about a potential WrestleMania 40 appearance

It remains to be seen whether Riddle and Rob Van Dam surprise the WrestleMania crowd in Philadelphia.

Triple H's offer to Will Ospreay was "way too low"

Will Ospreay signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2023, making his official in-ring debut for the promotion earlier this month at Revolution 2024. The Aerial Assassin had been in talks with WWE prior to inking a deal with Tony Khan. However, one reason for Ospreay not joining the Triple H-led promotion was recently revealed.

According to reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The King of Kings presented an inadequate offer to Will Ospreay, as per sources in WWE. The United Empire member thus chose to sign with AEW instead. Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution 2024 and pinned his stablemate Kyle Fletcher on the following Dynamite.

"It was noted by people in WWE that when Will Ospreay made the deal with AEW, while nobody would say it publicly, Paul Levesque/WWE made an offer way too low. -WON"

Will Ospreay is scheduled to take on Bryan Danielson at the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

Thoughts on Triple H bringing back Rob Van Dam and Matt Riddle as a team in WWE? Sound off below!

