Triple H made an offer deemed "too low" to a current AEW megastar - Reports

Triple H has been doing a fantastic job of managing WWE for a while now, but there have been some decisions that have raised questions in the minds of wrestling fans.

WWE didn't choose to extend the contract of some of their oldest employees, including Shelton Benjamin and Dolph Ziggler, who wrestling fans had come to consider as solid mid-carders.

And now, there are rumors that WWE couldn't sign Will Ospreay because of a low-ball offer by Triple H and WWE. The Aerial Assassin made his AEW debut in 2022 and signed a full-time contract with the Jacksonville-based company recently.

"It was noted by people in WWE that when Will Ospreay made the deal with AEW, while nobody would say it publicly, Paul Levesque/WWE made an offer way too low. WON"- [h/t WrestlePurists on X]

After a rather intense match against Konosuke Takeshita at AEW: Revolution, Ospreay will next lock horns with Bryan Danielson at AEW: Dynasty in April 2024.

Triple H reveals massive Toronto weekend plans for WWE

WWE is hunkering down with three big shows in California this July. It will first have a SmackDown episode running on 5 July, followed by the wrestling special Money in the Bank on 6 July, and then NXT Heatwave on 7 July. Triple H reminded fans of the big WWE weekend on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

"3 huge shows… 1 massive weekend in Toronto. Combo tickets for #SmackDown. In July 5, #MITB on July 6 and #NXTHeatwave on July 7 are on sale NOW: http://ms.spr.ly/6012cclv0" he tweeted

Money in the Bank is a unique wrestling special, that has been part of several interesting feuds and storylines, with the winner of MITB getting a shot at a championship match of the winner's choosing.

