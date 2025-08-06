  • home icon
  • WWE Legend Sends a Cryptic Message After Shocking AEW Rumors

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 06, 2025 15:46 GMT
AEW
Former WWE star responded about ongoing rumors [Image Credit: allelitewrestling.com]

A major rumor has been making waves among AEW fans. It is about former WWE United States Champion MVP allegedly using his backstage political influence to shape bookings surrounding his faction, the Hurt Syndicate, in All Elite Wrestling. While the speculation continues to gain traction, the wrestling veteran responded with a rather cryptic statement.

For the past few days, there have been major rumors that the Hurt Syndicate has been having backstage issues in AEW. Some even claim that the faction has refused to put over other talents. Additionally, an ongoing belief suggests that MVP has backstage heat with the creative team and several other talents in the company.

While it remains unclear if these rumors are true or not, the former WWE star had an eyebrow-raising response of his own. In an X (fka Twitter) post, MVP asked the netizens if they had heard any "good rumors" in the past few days. It is a direct nod to the ongoing speculation surrounding Mr. 305, a topic that has been a talking point among fans.

"Heard any good rumors lately?" he said.

Check out the X post below:

MVP revealed how he convinced Bobby Lashley to join AEW

MVP and Bobby Lashley had been performing solidly in WWE’s mid-card division. However, last year, reports emerged that Lashley was planning to leave the company, a move that came as a surprise to many fans. Later that year, The Almighty made his All Elite Wrestling debut, reuniting with MVP to reform their faction.

Recently speaking with Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times, MVP revealed that once, while sitting in WWE catering, he convinced Lashley that there was much more story left for them. The ex-WWE star added that he told the former WWE Champion that moving to AEW would be a better option.

“I was sitting next to Bobby in catering and said, ‘We got to get out of here,’” MVP said. "[He told Lashley], ‘Don’t re-sign. Let’s get Shelton and go across the street [to AEW]. Our story is not finished,’” MVP said.

MVP's idea worked, and he and Lashley switched the boat in 2024. Later, Shelton Benjamin made his All Elite Wrestling debut as well to reform Hurt Syndicate to finish their stories on their terms.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
