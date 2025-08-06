3 Names AEW Star MVP Reportedly Has Heat With

AEW star MVP is the manager of The Hurt Syndicate. Apart from him, this faction consists of former WWE stars Bobby Lashley &amp; Shelton Benjamin and former AEW World Champion, MJF. Lashley and Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, and their reign has been dominant. MVP is a veteran in the world of professional wrestling. He was once a popular name in WWE. In the Stamford-based company, he held the WWE United States Championship twice and the WWE Tag Team Championship once. He is well known among fans. However, over the years, there have been reports that he has heat with a few popular names. Let us take a look at three names Montel Vontavious Porter reportedly has heat with. #3. AEW star &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey made his All Elite Wrestling debut earlier this year. He is currently in an alliance with fellow AEW star Kevin Knight. Collectively known as JetSpeed, they are one of the most promising tag teams in the company. Interestingly, a recent Fightful report suggests that MVP has heat with the former TNA X Division Champion. According to the report, The Hurt Syndicate manager dislikes Bailey. The reason for this animosity is unknown. However, he is simply not okay with the idea of his faction dropping the World Tag Team Titles to JetSpeed. Furthermore, the report said that many stars dismissed this rumor. #2. Chris Jericho Chris Jericho was the inaugural AEW World Champion. He is currently on a hiatus, and it is not clear when or if he will return to the Jacksonville-based company. Interestingly, several reports suggested that MVP and Y2J had immense heat. The Hurt Syndicate manager punched Jericho during Rock N' Wrestling Rager At Sea - Part Deux: Second Wave in January 2020. Former WWE personality Jim Cornette even spoke about this on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru. But he didn't mention Porter. &quot;Man, there is a story I would love to tell, but I didn't get permission, but him getting knocked out on his own cruise ship by someone he mouthed off to. It's the most incredible f*****g story, but I can't talk about that today,&quot; said Cornette. [H/T: Cultaholic]The two stars reportedly had a verbal altercation again in an AEW show in 2022. However, the two eventually squashed their beef. They have regularly been seen interacting backstage. #1. MVP does not respect Triple H MVP has made it clear in several instances that he dislikes and does not respect WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. He blamed the nine-time WWE Champion for turning a massive star like Bobby Lashley into a mid-card act. Furthermore, in a recent interview with BetIdeas.com, the veteran confirmed that his issues with The King of Kings are not race-related. &quot;I have my opinions, based on my personal experiences. And at some point on my podcast and my YouTube show, I’ll talk about it. I’ll go in depth about what my issues are with that man. And I’ll be honest with you, my issues with him have nothing to do with race,&quot; said MVP. Hopefully, fans will get to learn more about this conflict someday. There is also a possibility that they will crush their beef someday.