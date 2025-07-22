3 ways Chris Jericho could come back to AEW

Chris Jericho has been away from AEW television since April 2025. The Lionheart last wrestled at AEW Dynasty 2025, where he lost the ROH World Championship against Bandido.The Learning Tree surprisingly did not feature on this year's All In pay-per-view. The former AEW World Champion is one of the most popular stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and Tony Khan would be eager to bring him back in an intriguing storyline.After a much-needed hiatus, it is high time that the veteran comes back to entertain the AEW audience. It remains to be seen if Jericho will return with a new gimmick or if the Learning Tree persona will continue. In this article, let's look at three ways Chris Jericho could return to AEW.#3. Chris Jericho could rescue his allies from The Hurt SyndicateBefore taking a break from in-ring competition, Chris Jericho had a heated conversation with his allies, Big Bill and Bryan Keith. In the April 9, 2025, edition of Dynamite, The Lionheart unloaded his frustration on the two stars for being mere liabilities and not living up to their potential.During his absence, the duo has barely featured in any matches on television. Bill and Keith could have been a part of the AEW World Tag Team Titles match at All In, but Tony Khan did not have any plans for them.In the coming weeks, the duo could restart their feud with The Hurt Syndicate. However, the numbers game could turn out to be too much for Big Bill and Bryan Keith, as the Bobby Lashley-led faction could set out to destroy them.In a surprising turn of events, Chris Jericho could return to save his allies from The Hurt Syndicate. The trio of Jericho, Bill, and Keith could then begin a full-fledged program with MJF, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin.The feud could culminate with Big Bill and Bryan Keith becoming the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, justifying the potential Jericho saw in them.#2. Chris Jericho could challenge Hangman PageAt All Out 2019, Chris Jericho decimated Hangman Adam Page to become the first-ever AEW World Champion. Y2J snatched a historic moment from Hangman that night, delaying his coronation by two years.At All In: Texas, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion. Following his massive win, Hangman would be eager to defend his title against some new opponents.Chris Jericho could emerge as one of Hangman's first challengers. The Learning Tree could return in the next few weeks to remind Page of their past history.Jericho could gloat about his win over The Hanger at All Out 2019. The Lionheart could ask Page to put his title on the line against him if he intends to redeem himself from his loss in 2019.As a fighting champion, Hangman would instantly accept Jericho's proposal. The two stars could ultimately clash in the following week, where The Cowboy could beat Jericho to vanquish the ghost of his past.#1. The Lionheart could confront Kyle Fletcher after he wins the TNT ChampionshipIn the past few years, Chris Jericho has battled a number of up-and-coming stars like MJF, Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks), Hook, Bandido, and many more. The next young star on Jericho's radar could be Kyle Fletcher, who has his sights set on the TNT Championship at the moment.The Protostar was seemingly ready to win the coveted title at All In: Texas before Dustin Rhodes stole his glory at the last moment. It would not be surprising if Fletcher redeems himself in the next few weeks by dethroning The Son of Texas.If The Aussie Arrow succeeds in capturing the TNT Championship, he could be confronted by a returning Chris Jericho. The Learning Tree would be eager to add another title to his collection, which would bring him on a collision course with The Protostar.Y2J could work as a babyface for this feud, playing the role of a seasoned veteran against a ruthless Kyle Fletcher. The two stars could go on to have a series of matches, where Fletcher could defeat the 54-year-old star to continue his momentum further.